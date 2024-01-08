Blueface Ordered to Pay Another $1 Million in Interest for $13 Million Strip Club Shooting Lawsuit – Report

Blueface has reportedly been ordered to pay over $1 million in interest on top of the $13 million in damages for a 2022 Las Vegas strip club shooting.

Blueface Must Pay Extra $1 Million for Shooting

On Sunday (Jan. 7), TMZ reported there's been an update in Euphoric Gentleman's Club's civil case against Blueface. After being ordered to pay the club $13,072,482 for his involvement in a shooting outside the club in October of 2022, the celebrity news outlet reports the settlement has ballooned to $14,386,164.23 due to accrued interest.

XXL has reached out to Blueface's team for comment.

Blueface Avoids Jail Time in Las Vegas Shooting

As previously reported, Blueface was initially arrested on Nov. 15, 2022 for the shooting, which occurred on Oct. 8, 2022, at Euphoric Gentleman's Club's in Las Vegas. The victim, Kentabius Traylor, told police he got into it with Blueface's team inside the club. As the rapper and his crew were leaving, Traylor reportedly pulled up next to the group in his truck and confronted them. Blueface pulled out a firearm and shot at Traylor's vehicle, striking him in the hand. The club closed down the following month due to the incident.

The rapper was initially charged with attempted murder. After pleading guilty to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure back in July of 2022, Blueface was handed a five-year suspended sentence for the shooting on Oct. 2, 2023. Despite avoiding jail time, a judge sided with the club in a civil case and ordered the rapper to pay for damages and employees' lost wages.