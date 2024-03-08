Jaidyn Alexis Gives a Closer Look at the Blueface Tattoo She Has on Her Butt

Jaidyn Alexis gives fans a closer look at the Blueface tattoo she has on her butt.

Jaidyn Alexis Flaunts Blueface Butt Tattoo

On Wednesday (March 6), Blueface's former fiancée and rapper Jaiden Alexis went live on Instagram with a friend. In a clip of the session, which can be seen below, the two women are clowning around for the camera while wearing club dresses. The friend urges Jaidyn to flaunt her body for the camera and begins slapping Jaidyn's partially exposed butt.

"Oh my God, wait, I forgot I got that right there," Jaidyn yells out, referring to the Bluface tattoo on her butt.

"Hold on, what that say?" the friend asks while turning Jaidyn's butt to the camera. "'Jonathan Porter.' JP. Tell ’em that's your baby dad."

Jaidyn Alexis Debuts Butt Tattoo

This isn't the first time Jaidyn Alexis has revealed her Blueface butt tattoo. Last summer, she appeared on the Bootleg Kev Podcast where she dropped trow and showed off her BBL and butt ink. Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis, who is the mother of the rapper's two oldest children, got engaged last October. However, things have gone south since then, with Blue reconnecting with Chrisean Rock, who has multiple Blueface tattoos including one on her face. Blueface is currently serving jail time for a probation violation. He is due to be released in July.

Check out video of Jaidyn Alexis showing off her Blueface butt tattoo below.

Watch Jaidyn Alexis Give a Closer Look at the Blueface Tattoo She Has on Her Butt