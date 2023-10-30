Blueface Insists His Engagement to Jaidyn Alexis Is Not a Publicity Stunt

Blueface is insisting his marriage proposal to Jaidyn Alexis is due to real love and not a publicity stunt as Chrisean Rock has implied.

Blueface Addresses Publicity Stunt Claims

On Monday (Oct. 30), Blueface went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address accusations that he proposed to his two oldest children's mother Jaidyn Alexis for clout and not real love.

"Jaidyn is the only female I would ever get on one knee for," Blueface tweeted. "This ain’t no publicity stunt tf I’ma marry somebody for clout for that don’t make no dam sense."

Chrisean Rock Asserts Blueface's Proposal Is Sham

Bluface proposed to Jaidyn Alexis at a Los Angeles Rams Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 22. Along with being ridiculed by his own mother for the decision to wed Jaidyn, Chrisean Rock chimed in and claimed the engagement is just for show.

"People be trolling, right? And I don't troll, for real," Chrisean said in a video uploaded to social media last week. "Can I be honest? I think that whole s**t was probably a publicity stunt...I feel like I don't even have to say that. Never mind. Long story short, don't believe the internet. A lot of muthaf**kas is trolling right now. Just trying to take advantage of the limelight. I'm becoming a new Chrisean, bro. I could be real with y'all. Or I could just let y'all see it for what it is by yourself."

See Blueface denying his proposal to Jaidyn Alexis is a publicity stunt below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Claim Blueface's Engagement Is a Fraud