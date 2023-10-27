Chrisean Rock Implies Blueface’s Proposal to Jaidyn Alexis Is a Publicity Stunt

Chrisean Rock is not convinced Blueface's proposal to Jaidyn Alexis is real, and instead believes the whole thing is a publicity stunt.

Chrisean Rock Calls Cap on Blueface Proposal

On Thursday (Oct. 26), Chrisean Rock went on Instagram Live to weigh in on Blueface proposing to his two oldest children's mother, Jaidyn Alexis, on Sunday (Oct. 22). Chrisean isn't buying it.

"People be trolling, right? And I don't troll, for real," Chrisean begins in the video below. "Can I be honest? I think that whole s**t was probably a publicity stunt...I feel like I don't even have to say that. Never mind. Long story short, don't believe the internet. A lot of muthaf**kas is trolling right now. Just trying to take advantage of the limelight. I'm becoming a new Chrisean, bro. I could be real with y'all. Or I could just let y'all see it for what it is by yourself."

Blueface and Chrisean Go Their Separate Ways

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has crumbled following the birth of their son Chrisean Jesus Jr. back in September, which caused more problems in their already volatile situation. In the wake of their breakup, Blueface has circled back to Jaidyn Alexis, whom is also the flagship artist on his Milf Music record label, and asked for her hand in marriage. Chrisean Rock appears to be dating rapper Lil Mabu.

See Chrisean Rock saying she believes Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis' engagement is made up below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Give Her Thoughts on the Blueface Proposal