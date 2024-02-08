17 Rappers’ Most NSFW Internet Moments Over the Years

When rappers reach a certain level of fame, their privacy is no longer private. In an era when fans want access to celebrities, they ultimately have ways to get that access more than ever via social media and other avenues. As a result, NSFW content has made its way to the public many times over the years.

Leaked sex tapes have been a hot topic in recent years. With video technology being at the palms of everyone's hands these days, it's no surprise that NSFW content—released both intentionally and unintentionally—featuring rappers ends up going public. Drake recently appeared to be the victim of a SMS triple-X leak when a video that appears to show Drizzy pleasuring himself hit the internet in early February of 2024. In October of 2023, a Sexyy Red sex tape leaked on her own Instagram account, which instantly went viral.

On occasion, rappers are the presenters of their own explicit material. In the past couple of months, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have shared several NSFW moments on social media and in public. Whether he is posting semi-nude photos of her on Instagram or they are engaging in adult acts that got them banned from a Italian boat service, they've had some shocking moments.

Sometimes, "leaked" NSFW material turns out to be a farce perpetuated by thirsty fans. Back in October of 2022, the internet went nuts when rumors of an alleged Ice Spice sex tape surfaced. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper responded to the rumors, ensuring her fans that she was not the person on cam. "[You] guys want them fakes a*s leaks to be me so bad just so [you] can go beat your lil dirty meat to it," she tweeted.

See rappers' most NSFW moments over the years below.