Kanye West and Wife Banned for Life by Boat Company After NSFW Moment in Italy – Report

Kanye West, Wife Banned by Venice Water Taxi Company for Life

According to a report by the U.K.'s Daily Mail, published on Monday (Sept. 4), Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly have been banned for life by a Venetian boat rental company following their indecent exposure moment on one of their boats last week in Italy. The Venice water taxi company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, reportedly issued a statement confirming the couple are no longer permitted aboard their boats.

The company told the publication that they were "completely unaware" of the couple's alleged indecent activity on their boat and condemned it wholeheartedly.

"On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities," the company said in the statement. "If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

"In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain's view to the stern in any case," they added.

According to the Daily Mail, the third person was a woman who had been photographed escorting West and Censori during their Italian holiday.

The company condemned the couple's explicit display, stating that they "completely disassociate themselves from such acts and behavior."

"Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," they concluded.

XXL has reached out to Venezia Turismo Motoscafi for comment.

What Did Kanye West and His Wife Do on the Rental Boat?

Apparently, while Kanye West and his wife Bianca were enjoying their river boat ride in Venice, Italy, the couple drew onlookers who began filming them, which appeared to prompt Ye to expose his naked backside to the spectators as he switched locations on the boat. Pictures and videos of the incident also show Censori with her head in Kanye's lap prior to him being pictured with his pants down.

Watch Kanye West's Indecent Exposure on a Boat in Venice, Italy Below