Kanye West’s Daughter North Dresses in the Same Outfit He Wore During 2004 TRL Appearance

Kanye West's daughter, North West, recently dressed in the same outfit he wore during his 2004 MTV TRL appearance.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), North West's mother, Kim Kardashian, posted a video on their joint TikTok account, which highlighted one of their many outings this week in Tokyo, Japan. At the beginning of the video, which can be seen below, Ye and Kim's 10-year-old child is wearing an outfit reminiscent of Kanye West's fit during his 2004 MTV TRL appearance. Back then, the 46-year-old rapper wore dark blue jeans and a green button-up shirt layered with an orange and blue striped shirt.

Afterward, the video transitions to Kim Kardashian, who opted for an all-black look, and two of their friends. Throughout the clip, the four individuals lip-sync to Estelle's 2009 single, "American Boy," which features Kanye West.

Kanye West Appeared on MTV's TRL in 2004

In March of 2004, Kanye West appeared on MTV's TRL, which stands for Total Request Live, to promote his first studio album, The College Dropout. That same month, his 22-track LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. During Ye's time on TRL, he performed "All Falls Down." The Chicago rhymer also spoke about the first time he met Jay-Z, how he felt about being called "arrogant" and much more.

See North West wearing a similar outfit to Kanye West's during his 2004 MTV TRL appearance below.

