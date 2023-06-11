Kanye West Raps ‘Off the Grid’ While North West Films Him Like He’s Shooting a New Music Video – Watch

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday in a big way. At his party, the rapper-producer was filmed rapping his lyrics from "Off the Grid" while his daughter, North West, filmed him as if it was a music video shoot.

What Happened at Kanye West's 46th Birthday Party?

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (June 11), Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday with a private bash in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 10), two days after his official born day, which is on June 8.

At the event, a videographer, known as miguelc.eth on Instagram, filmed Kanye rapping lyrics to his spiritual drill banger "Off the Grid." In the clip, Ye is rapping and gesturing to the camera as his daughter North West films her dad like it's a music video shoot. The Grammy Award-winning artist's rumored wife, Bianca Censori, is also there grinning and making sure North gets the perfect shot.

In another video, which you can see below, there are nearly-naked models lying atop tables as sushi was served on trays covering their breasts and vaginas. Guests are taking photos of the bizarre (and sexist) spectacle as a chef creates a sushi platter on top of a model's body.

TMZ mentioned that Ye's wife and North arrived at the B-Day party together holding hands and appearing comfortable with each other.

"Off the Grid" Is From Which Kanye Album?

The spiritual track "Off the Grid" is from Kanye's album Donda, which dropped in August of 2021. The 27-song collection boasts a star-studded list of guest features. Rappers Jay-Z, Pusha-T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Fivio Foreign, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, The Lox, Jay Electronica and more make cameo appearances.

The platinum-selling project, named after Kanye's late mother, Dr. Donda West, nabbed two trophies at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The controversial song "Jail," featuring Jay-Z, won for Best Rap Song, while "Hurricane" featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd, won for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Read More: Every Artist and Producer Kanye West Worked With on Donda Album

Watch Kanye West Rap His "Off the Grid" Lyrics While North West Films Him Below (Swipe Left)