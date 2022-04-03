Here’s Every Rapper That Won at 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards delivered some show-stopping performances and plenty of happy winners who took home golden gramophones tonight.

On Sunday (April 3), the 64th annual awards ceremony took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and several rappers won some hardware.

Before the Grammy Awards telecast started, Kanye West, who was barred from performing at this year’s Grammy Awards due to recent troubling social media posts, won two awards: Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby and Best Rap Song for "Jail" featuring Jay-Z.

This is Kanye West's 24th Grammy win among a whopping 75 nominations during his career. Last year, the Chicago rapper-producer won a trophy for Best Contemporary Christian Album for Jesus Is King. In 2020, Yeezy was nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Additionally, Tyler, The Creator was a big winner. The California rhymer took home the Best Rap Album honor for his critically acclaimed album, Call Me If You Get Lost. This is Tyler’s second Grammy win. The former Odd Future leader won his first Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards for his 2019 album, Igor.

Later in the evening, Baby Keem nabbed his first Grammy ever with a win for Best Rap Performance for "Family Ties" featuring Kendrick Lamar. It’s truly a win for the family since Keem and K-Dot are cousins. This also marks Kendrick’s 14th Grammy win of his illustrious career.

A number of rhymers were nominated to take home an award tonight, but didn't walk away winners. But overall, it was a big night for hip-hop. The nominations can be viewed as a celebratory moment in itself. Nonetheless, here’s every rapper that won at the 2022 Grammy Awards.