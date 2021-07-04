Tyler, The Creator's new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, has found its way to No. 1.

On Sunday (July 4), Billboard revealed the first 10 spots of the latest edition of the Billboard 200 albums chart, which shows Tyler, The Creator's latest LP is the No. 1 album in the country following an impressive first week of sales. The former Odd Future frontman's sixth solo album was able to move 169,000 equivalent album sales. That tally includes 55,000 traditional album units. This marks the second biggest rap debut of 2021, coming in second to J. Cole's The Off-Season, which pushed 282,000 EAU in its first week.

Tyler's new 16-track album was spearheaded by the single "Lumberjack," and features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Pharrell, 2021 XXL Freshman 42 Dugg and more. Most of the production on the album was handled by Tyler a.k.a Wolf Haley, with additional help from Jamie xx and Jay Versace.

This is Tyler's second No. 1 album, the first being his previous LP, Igor, which went on to win the Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The Cali rapper is no stranger to the top end of the chart. Every solo album Tyler has put out has reached the top five: Goblin (No. 5), Wolf (No. 3), Cherry Bomb (No. 4) and Flower Boy (No. 2).

Other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Doja Cat (Planet Her, No. 2), Polo G (Hall of Fame, No. 4), Lil Baby and Lil Durk (The Voice of the Heroes, No. 5), and Migos (Culture III, No. 7).

