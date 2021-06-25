Tyler The Creator Releases Call Me If You Get Lost Album – Listen

Tyler, The Creator has been calm on the music tip, but he's back with a new full-length album.

On Friday (June 25), the Ladera Heights, Calif. native dropped his highly teased effort, Call Me If You Get Lost. The album contains 16 solid tracks and appearances from 42 Dugg, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell and more.

Fans of the creative rapper were first put on game about YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign's album appearances as well when copyright takedowns of the trio's collab, "Wusyaname," began circulating online earlier this week, revealing that NBA YoungBoy and Ty Dolla are on the project.

Prior to the album's arrival, Tyler, The Creator amped fans up with a cryptic rollout by way of billboard signs in a number of cities such as Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Sweden, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sydney, Australia, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The boards feature the name of Tyler's album and a hotline to call.

Leading up to the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler dropped a few tracks, including "Lumberjack," "Wusyaname" and "Brown Sugar Salmon," as well as accompanying visuals for some of the tracks that show Tyler enamored with a young lady.

Before this latest album, Tyler, The Creator delivered Igor in 2019. That offering earned the rapper a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. However, he didn't think the acknowledgement was fitting for his work because he didn't feel the album belonged in the rap category.

Listen to Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost album below.

Tyler, The Creator Call Me If You Get Lost Album Tracklist

1. "Sir Baudelaire" featuring DJ Drama

2. "Corso"

3. "Lemonhead" featuring 42 Dugg

4. "Wusyaname" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

5. "Lumberjack"

6. "Hot Wind Blows" featuring Lil Wayne

7. "Massa"

8. "Runitup" featuring Teezo Touchdown

9. "Manifesto" featuring Domo Genesis

10. "Sweet/I Thought You Wanted to Dance" featuring Brent Faiyaz and Fana Hues

11. "Momma Talk"

12. "Rise!" featuring Daisy World

13. "Blessed"

14. "Juggernaut" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell

15. "Wilshire"

16. "Safari"

