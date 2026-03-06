50 Cent appears to clap back at T.I. and the Harris family on the new Power Origins theme song.

On Thursday night (March 5), the G-Unit head honcho shared the new theme for the upcoming edition of his Power TV show universe. The track features Grammy Award-winning singer Leon Thomas. On the television intro, Fif appears to take jabs and Tip and his family.

"I'm back on my dope boy grammar/Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta," 50 raps. "Freak sh*t/Peep sh*t/Keep sh*t, on the low/But everybody know."

"50cent Ft Leon Thomas (No one told us what we’re here for) POWER ORIGINS theme song!" he captioned the post.

50 seems to be referencing T.I. and Tiny being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. None of the claims have been proven in court. T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations.

The new track came after 50 shared a since-deleted post via social media on Wednesday (March 4) that reported he was working on a "Surviving T.I. and Tiny Documentary."

"Remember how quiet I got before the DIddy doc, Dame thought I wasn't coming," 50 captioned the post. "I hope this doesn't mess up your promo tour they're gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person."

T.I. has since responded to 50's threat and the shade on the new song.

"We can go bar for bar, hit for hit, or doc for doc... either way all you gon do is show how much of a FN u is," T.I. wrote on Instagram. "Let’s play. Nobody fears you over here Boo Boo…"

In a follow-up post, he shared a new song called "Trauma Bond," where he proudly raps about his family and throws some shade at 50.

"@50cent Drop whatever you choose,just please keep showing da world You a H*!!!" T.I. wrote. "#OnClay & You still ain’t Tell us why you in 4K “D**k Pulling” wit the smile of a Sissy???? Pandora’s box is ajar sir… Good Luck FN You suck.P.S. Me & mine till the end of time Issa 'Trauma Bond'!!!!"

It appears the T.I. and 50 Cent drama won't be ending anytime soon.

Check Out 50 Cent Taking Shots at T.I. and the Harris Family on the New Power Origina Theme Song

