50 Cent Gives Surprising Response About Diddy Sex Tape Featuring His Ex Daphne Joy

50 Cent gives a surprising response when asked about the leaked Diddy sex tape featuring the mother of his son, Daphne Joy.

On Tuesday (June 2), 50 Cent held a screening of his Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning at Wild Cherry restaurant in New York City. During a Q&A session, Fif was asked about his thoughts regarding the leaked sex tape featuring Diddy, his ex Daphne Joy and a male sex worker.

In a clip posted on @premierepass' Instagram account, Fif minced no words on how felt about Daphne's participation in the illicit video.

"We haven't had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care," he said, eliciting shocked reactions from the attendees.

50 Cent added that he wished he could have included Daphne in the Diddy documentary because, according to him, she would be the only person who was not a victim in Diddy's "Freak-Off" sessions.

"When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some hoes... [and predators]," he stated. "So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that," he added.

Fif's remarks elicited more audible reactions from the crowd.

Alexandria Stapleton, the director of the Diddy documentary, eventually stepped in to provide further context, adding that Daphne was asked to participate in the project but she ultimately declined.

For her part, Daphne posted a lengthy statement addressing the "Freak-Off" video on Threads.

"Everybody plays the fool sometimes and I've been the biggest fool," she wrote in the statement, which can be viewed below. "I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied...I wanted to fulfill all his desires. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries."

There's no love lost between 50 Cent and Daphne Joy. Although they share co-parenting duties of their 13-year-old son Sire, they have engaged in a heated custody battle that went on for several years.

Watch 50 Cent Address the Leaked Diddy Sex Tape Featuring His Ex Daphne Joy

See 50 Cent and Daphne Joy's Reaction to the Diddy Sex Tape

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