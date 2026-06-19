50 Cent Isn’t Letting Up on Floyd Mayweather Shade as Boxer Reportedly Hit With $4.65 Million Lawsuit

50 Cent is coming for Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a second time this week, as the boxing champ has made headlines for being sued for $4.65 million.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (June 18), a producer for two upcoming Mayweather fights filed a lawsuit against him in federal court, claiming he breached their contract by agreeing to fight Mike Zambidis in Greece. Per ESPN, the suit states Mayweather was already under exclusive agreements tied to planned fights with Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, and is seeking $6.65 million in damages ($4.65 million from Floyd, and another $2 million from his booking agent) and an emergency injunction to block the fight.

Sharing a screenshot of the headline on Instagram, 50 sarcastically offered financial assistance.

"Champ I’m here if you need help," he wrote. "I saw I missed your call I was in Shreveport working hit me."

The post comes just days after Fif called out his former friend after he was hit with two felony charges for allegedly passing a bad check.

The charges came down on Mayweather in Nevada earlier this week, as he's accused of writing a bad $200,000 check to buy a luxury watch in late 2024. Prosecutors claim he knowingly issued the check despite insufficient funds. His team has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is also facing civil lawsuits across four states involving claims such as unpaid bills for goods and services, along with a $7.2 million IRS tax lien for allegedly unpaid taxes.

Check out 50 Cent's post to Mayweather below.

See 50 Cent Trolling Mayweather

50 Cent/Instagram 50 Cent posts about Mayweather.

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