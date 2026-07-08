50 Cent’s Diddy Trolling Pays Off With Three Emmy Nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning Documentary

50 Cent's longtime trolling of Diddy just reached new heights, as the G-Unit mogul's 2025 Netflix docuseries on Puff, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, just scored three Emmy nominations.

On Wednesday (July 8), the nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards were announced, revealing the 50 Cent executive-produced effort as a contender for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Naturally, 50 is thrilled.

"Everybody had something to say when I announced it… now the Emmys got something to say too," he wrote with a laughing emoji on X. "3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can’t argue with the work."

Released in December, the four-episode series explored the allegations against the currently incarcerated Bad Boy mogul through unearthed footage and interviews with former friends, employees and colleagues. The project became the most-watched program on Netflix upon its debut.

Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last July. While his initial release date was set for June 4, 2028, 40 days were removed from the sentence in March, moving his date up to April 25, 2028.

The 2026 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. and will air live on NBC and Peacock.

Check out 50 Cent's full reaction to being nominated below.

See 50 Cent's Reaction to Receiving Three Emmy Nominations

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