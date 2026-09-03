Diddy’s New Prison Release Date Inches Closer to 2027

Diddy's prison release date has been changed once again, though unlike last time, this one moves the embattled mogul a bit closer to coming home.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed a new release date of Feb. 5, 2028 for Puff. The update arrives just a few weeks since he'd gotten his sentence extended a month, which was likely stemming from a fight he'd gotten into with another inmate in July. That extension moved his release date from Jan. 24, 2028, to Feb. 20, 2028, so the latest change shaves two weeks off that.

Diddy's release has been moving around quite a bit as of late. After initially receiving a 50-month sentence that set his release date at May 8, 2028, it was then moved to June 4, 2028, following a report of rules violations. Then, it was reduced in March from rom April 25, 2028, to April 15, 2028. In June, it was moved to Feb. 23, 2028, then Jan. 24, 2028 in July and as mentioned, Feb. 20, 2028 last month. The new date marks six times its changed.

In October of 2025, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being found guilty on prostitution-related charges. His defense team is challenging the sentencing, arguing that it was excessively severe given the jury acquitted him of the most serious racketeering charges.

But his legal troubles may still continue beyond this case. According to TMZ, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told press that prosecutors have not ruled out charging Diddy in Tupac Shakur's murder, but was transparent in that there is not enough evidence to do so right now.

Wolfson's comments came one day after a Las Vegas jury found Duane 'Keffe D' Davis guilty of murder in connection with the fatal 1996 shooting. The trial brought renewed attention to Diddy's alleged involvement, as jurors heard recordings of police interviews where Keffe claimed Puff had offered $1 million to have both Pac and Suge Knight killed. Keffe alleged that Diddy wanted to "get rid of those dudes" and had discussed the hits with him on multiple occasions.

Diddy has continued to deny any involvement.

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