Diddy’s Prison Release Date Moved Up Again Despite Prison Fight

Despite reports that Diddy was involved in a prison fight, the incarcerated rap mogul's prison release date has once again been moved up.

According to an inmate record at New Jersey's Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute, Diddy's release date has changed yet again to Jan. 24, 2028. Initially scheduled for release on June 4, 2028, the 56-year-old music executive's sentence was reduced by 40 days in March, pushing the date to April 25, 2028. In June, it was moved to Feb. 23, 2028, before arriving at the current January date.

This comes after Diddy reportedly got into a fight in prison and was placed in solitary confinement as a result. On July 24, TMZ reported that Puff was involved in an altercation at Fort Dix FCI, where he is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution related charges. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder purportedly ran the fade with another inmate after the inmate dissed Diddy.

An insider told the celebrity news website that Diddy "held his own" during the brief skirmish before corrections officers arrived and broke things up. The former rap mogul was reportedly placed in a SHU (Special Housing Unit), which is a separate block of cells used for solitary confinement.

There is no confirmation on whether Diddy has been released back to general population. It is also unclear how the incident may impact his newly updated release date.

A spokesperson for Fort Dix informed XXL that "the Federal Bureau of Prisons does not disclose disciplinary matters or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety and security concerns."

Check out Diddy's updated prison release date below.

See Diddy's New Release Date From the Federal Bureau of Prisons

bop.gov Diddy's release date has been moved up despite reports of him being involved in a prison fight.

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