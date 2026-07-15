Diddy Sells Miami Mansion for $55 Million, Not the One Raided by Feds – Report

Diddy has reportedly sold his Miami mansion for $55 miilion, which sits next door to the property that was raided by the feds in 2024.

On Tuesday (July 14), real estate site The Real Deal reported that the property at 1 Star Island Drive was purchased by JFStar LLC, a company based in Newport News, Va. The acquisition of the eight-bedroom, waterfront home was financed with an $18.5 million mortgage from San Diego-based Axos Bank, The Real Deal reports.

Diddy bought the home from Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2021. According to records, Diddy still owns the adjacent property, 2 Star Island Drive, which was raided by agents for the Department of Homeland Security in March of 2024. The raid was part of building a case that led to Diddy's arrest six months later on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder was found guilty of the latter in July of 2025 and is currently serving a 50-month sentence. He is scheduled to be released on Feb. 8, 2028. Last week, video surfaced of the incarcerated music exec on his daily walk at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, where he is serving his sentence.

Diddy put his Los Angeles mansion, which was also raided, up for sale last September of 2025. However, he has since taken the property off the market.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

See Diddy's Star Island Mansion That Recently Sold for $55 Million

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