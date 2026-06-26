While discussing his new book, Vice President JD Vance jokingly refers to Diddy as a "Great Christian Theologian." Let us explain.

On Thursday (June 25), Vice President JD Vance visited the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum to discuss his latest book, Communion, where he details his journey into faith and politics. During the discussion, the veep was asked about a chapter in his book titled, "More Money, More Problems."

The title is an obvious reference to the Notorious B.I.G.'s song, "Mo Money Mo Problems" from his 1997 Life After Death album. JD Vance decided to poke fun at Diddy's fall from grace and joked that the former rap mogul was a great spiritual thinker.

"Well, again, I'm a millennial and so I believe that's, uh, that's the wisdom of the great Christian theologian P. Diddy," he joked. "Who, as we found out over the last couple years, is very much not a Christian or a theologian."

The crowd did chuckle a bit and JD Vance seemed a little unsure if his joke won them over.

Nevertheless, JD Vance went on to explain that his chapter title was inspired by his early years when he prioritized money and prestige over a spiritual life. However, he soon discovered that as his fame and bank account grew, so did the complexities of his life. It was only after leaning into his faith and family that the Vice President truly found clarity and purpose in his life.

Diddy might not find the humor in JD Vance's quip as he's currently serving a 50-month federal prison stint after being found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last July. In March, 40 days were removed from the sentence, which pushed his release date up to April 25, 2028.

See Vice President JD Vance Jokingly Call Diddy a "Great Christian Theologian"

Here Are Rappers Who Are Still Supporting Donald Trump