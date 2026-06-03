Cassie Reveals She No Longer Lives in the U.S. Following Diddy Trial, Doesn’t Plan on Returning

A year after Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous sex crimes trial, Cassie reveals in court documents that she no longer lives in the U.S.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Cassie Ventura has left America and has no intention of moving back. The former R&B singer filed an official declaration on May 1 as part of her contesting a lawsuit filed against her by male sex worker Clayton Howard. In it, she states that although she is a citizen of the United States, she is not a resident of the State of California and resides outside of the United States and does not intend to move back to the United States.

Cassie advises in the document that if Howard's legal case were to move forward it would be convenient for her to testify in New York City rather than California because that's where her lawyers are. It remains unclear where Cassie resides abroad or when she left the U.S.

Cassie's court filing comes a year after the "Me & U" singer testified in Diddy's racketeering and sex trafficking case. During her testimony she confirmed she received a $20 million settlement from the disgraced rap mogul to settle her lawsuit. She also detailed the physical, sexual and emotional abuse she suffered while in a 10-year volatile relationship with Diddy.

In July of 2025, Diddy was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. In October of 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison. He's currently slated to get out on April 25, 2028.

In this new legal case, Clayton Howard, who was one of the male sex workers hired by Diddy and Cassie for their "freak-off" sessions, filed a lawsuit against the mogul and Cassie on July 3, 2025. In his suit, Howard alleges that Cassie gave him a sexually transmitted disease and allegedly terminated a pregnancy resulting from their sexual encounter without his knowledge. He also claims that Cassie forced him to consume ecstasy, engaged in unprotected sexual acts for hours, which purportedly led to physical and psychological injury.

Howard is seeking monetary damages for purported loss in wages and benefits, medical expenses, physical pain and psychological trauma and diminished quality of life.

Watch Us Weekly: Inside Cassie’s 'Low-Key Life Out of the Spotlight' After Diddy Trial

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