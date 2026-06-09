Former Child Actor Sues Diddy for Allegedly Performing Oral Sex on Him as a Minor – Report

A former child actor is suing Diddy for allegedly performing oral sex on him as a minor.

On Tuesday (June 9), TMZ reported a man is anonymously taking the incarcerated music exec to court, claiming he met Puff at a Hollywood networking event in 2007 when the man was still underage. The lawsuit claims Diddy invited John Doe to speak privately, where Diddy then allegedly started rubbing on his body before performing oral sex on the unnamed accuser.

Afterward, Diddy allegedly told John Doe that he would keep him in mind for upcoming roles and left him alone in the room. Doe claims he left the party shortly afterward in shock.

Diddy's team has released the following statement to TMZ in response to the accusations: "The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."

This adds to a long list of civil cases Diddy is currently battling. The Bad Boy founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His current release date is listed as Feb, 23, 2028.

Last week, a sex tape featuring Diddy, Daphne Joy and a male sex worker leaked online.

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