Rappers Who Have a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor coveted by many a celebrity but one that few ever get to enjoy. And for rappers, the chances of getting a star on the walk are even slimmer. Florida rapper and international sensation Pitbull was just awarded a star this past weekend (July 15).

“To be up here, it just goes to show what happens when you focus, when you work hard, when you believe in yourself, when you go against all odds,” said the "Timber" rapper when accepting the honor.

First conceived in 1953 and constructed in 1960 on both Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, the Walk of Fame is one of Hollywood's most recognizable public attractions. When it first started, the Walk's inductees were only motion picture stars, but the selection committee opened up its honoree requirements to include singers, athletes and television acts over the years. You don't even have to be a human to score a star on the walk. TV's lovable rescue dog Lassie, for example, has a star on the walk.

Queen Latifah was technically the first rapper to be awarded a star on the walk in January of 2006 for her contributions to not only music but television and cinema as well. Let's not forget the New Jersey native and Flavor Unit front woman has been honored for an Academy Award and received an Emmy. After the Queen, Sean "Diddy" Combs was awarded a star in 2008 and then Pharrell and LL Cool J got their moments to shine in 2014 and 2016. LL was actually ushered in by Queen Latifah and Diddy. Now, Pitbull marks the fifth rapper to ever be graced with the honor of having his name etched in Hollywood history forever. Hip-hop still has plenty of barriers to break down, but these rappers being honored shows that with time, hip-hop will leave its mark everywhere.