Ludacris Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ludacris recently joined the list of rappers to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Thursday (May 18), rapper-thespian Ludacris has honored with a star on Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame in a ceremony that was attended by LL Cool J, Vin Diesel, Queen Latifah, actresses Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and the rapper's family.

Ludacris celebrated the monumental achievement on Instagram. Showing a collage of photos from the big day, he captioned the post, "When The Best Days Of My Life Are Considered, Make Sure To Put This One In The Rankings."

The Atlanta rapper recently spoke with Variety about the honor and he said he couldn't dream of this achievement when he was starting his rap career.

"Not because a star was not possible. I don’t think that I could have seen that far down the line," Ludacris said. "When it came to music, I had blinders on at that time because I knew that I had so much to prove. Now, I have much to prove in film and music — the two most sought- after dreams in the world, rock star and movie star. I’m loving it."

Ludacris was honored on the same week as the premiere of Fast X, which costars the rapper. His filmography includes roles in The Wash, Crash, Hustle and Flow and several Fast and Furious sequels. He becomes only the 13th rap act with a star on the Walk. Ice-T was most recently honored with a star on the Walk back in February.

See Ludacris' Walk of Fame Speech and Celebratory Post Below