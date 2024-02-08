Will Usher Perform ‘Yeah!’ With Lil Jon and Ludacris at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Usher is set to take the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl in what is another highly anticipated halftime show for the big game. One question the people want to know is will the R&B singer bring out Lil Jon and Ludacris to perform their hit song "Yeah!"

Is Usher Performing "Yeah!" at Super Bowl LVIII?

Usher has a litany of hits he can perform when he takes the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (Feb. 11) to perform at the halftime show of the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. With a limited amount of time, there are only a certain amount of songs he can pull out the bag.

On Wednesday (Feb. 7), Apple Music, who is sponsoring the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, may have let the cat out of the bag with a new promo for the upcoming set. In the film titled Where's Usher?, which can be seen below, Luda, Lil Jon and actress Taraji P. Henson call Apple CEO Tim Cook to notify him they can't find Usher, in a bit of a nod to the classic comedy film The Hangover. The promo appears to be a teaser that "Yeah!," which dominated the charts in 2004, will be performed.

Past Two Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Since Jay-Z took the position as the NFL's Live Entertainment Strategist, he's been putting together some stellar halftime show sets. Last year, Rihanna scored the 2023 SB halftime show and performed a medley of hits including "B***h Better Have My Money," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work" and "Umbrella." She also used the opportunity to reveal she was preggers to the world. The season prior, Dr. Dre and crew—including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige—blessed the stage.

Check out Apple Music's film starring Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson below.

Watch Apple's Music's Where's Usher? Film