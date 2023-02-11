18 Rappers in Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years

Hip-hop is as ubiquitous as ever. The culture that started off in the Bronx and spread throughout urban America has gone on to become embedded in pop culture. It influences the way we walk, the way we talk and even how companies advertise their products. Branding has long-been big business and is nothing new, but ad agencies have begun to utilizing the influence and charisma of the culture's biggest stars to help their clients drum up interest among consumers. And the best time of the year to grab everyone's attention with a hot new commercial is during the Super Bowl.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field to see who will become the Super Bowl champion this Sunday (Feb. 12), one of the highly anticipated moments leading up to the big game—besides Rihanna's halftime performance, of course—are the star-studded commercials. Hip-hop always maintains a presence during the much-see visuals while adding another special wrinkle to the Super Bowl experience. Everyone from Eminem to Cardi B has been part of a Super Bowl commercial at some point.

Over the last decade, brands have enlisted many of rap's elite to appear in their ads in an attempt to get on the competition—evidence of hip-hop's power as the straw that stirs pop culture as we know it. XXL highlights a few of the Super Bowl commercials that have truly left a mark over the years.