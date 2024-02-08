LL Cool J Conducts the Coors Light Chill Train in New 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

LL Cool J is taking on the role of train conductor in Coors Light's new 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

LL Cool J Conducts the Coors Light Chill Train in New Commercial

On Thursday (Feb. 8), Coors Light dropped off its 2024 Super Bowl commercial on YouTube, which brought its iconic Chill Train out of retirement. The train hasn't appeared in a Super Bowl commercial since its 2005 debut, but in the new ad, it's being driven by none other than LL Cool J.

The clip, which can be viewed below, follows a woman welcoming a friend to a neighborhood Super Bowl party. Things go sideways when the host is wearing a different jersey than the guest. To break the tension, the woman calls on the Coors Light Chill Train. The train hurtles across the country and smashes into the party, with LL Cool J smiling at the helm.

LL Cool J Stars in 2008 Super Bowl Commercial With Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes

LL Cool J is no stranger to Super Bowl commercials. In 2008, the rapper starred alongside Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes for a Diet Pepsi Max commercial during that year's Super Bowl. The commercial, soundtracked by the famous club hit, "What Is Love," finds LL, Missy and Busta getting caught snoozing at an awards show. The trio then gets rejuvenated after taking a swig of Diet Pepsi Max.



Read More: Rappers in Super Bowl Commercials Over the Years

Watch LL Cool J's new Super Bowl commercial below.

Watch LL Cool J in New Coors Light Commercial