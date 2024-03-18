In the 50 years of hip-hop's existence, there have been a myriad of rap album covers, ranging from the good, the bad, the controversial and everything in between. While there's been a sharp decline in physical album sales in the last decade, meaning most album covers are not tangibly owned, the cover art reveal remains a special moment in an album rollout and a big part of an album as whole.

When thinking of great album artwork, how many hip-hop album covers are stuck in your head? Can you name one from one piece of the cover art? It's time to test your skills.

Here's how it works. We've cropped small portions of 20 hip-hop album covers and presented them below. In addition, we added some hints to help you out in case you get stumped. The albums range from LPs released in the 1980s through the 2020s to make it a little tougher. Some of these should be easy, while others will provide much more of a test of your hip-hop knowledge.

After checking out all the clues and visuals, scroll down to the bottom of the page to peep the answer key provided and see how well you did. Then challenge a friend and see if you know more than they do. Test your knowledge of hip-hop album covers in the quiz below.

Can You Guess These 20 Hip-Hop Albums From One Piece of the Cover Art?