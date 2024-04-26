Eminem Announces New Solo Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)

Eminem has announced his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), by way of a true crime-themed trailer.

Eminem Announces New Album

On Thursday night (April 25), a trailer for the new Eminem album aired during the 2024 NFL Draft, which took place in Shady's hometown of Detroit. The trailer, which can be seen below, shows an ad for a faux TV series called Detroit Murder Files that is covering the death of Slim Shady.

"Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies," the narrator announces.

50 Cent makes a cameo in clip saying, "He's not a friend, he's a psychopath."

The narrator continues: "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady."

Eminem makes an appearance as the trailer closes, noting, "I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim."

A graphic then notes: The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) Summer 2024.

It sounds like Metro Boomin wants in on the new Shady LP. "Somebody please tell Eminem I’m tryna lock in!!!" the super producer tweeted after the trailer aired.

Dr. Dre Gives Details on New Eminem Album

Last month, Dr. Dre confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Eminem is dropping a new album this year.

"Let me explain something," Dre said. "Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him and he said it was OK to make that announcement here on this show."

"He has an album coming out. I've got songs on it. It's fire," Dre added. "I'm actually going to hear the album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest. I haven't heard anything. I haven't even heard everything complete that I've done. But I'm going to hear it and he's putting out an album this year."

Eminem's last album, Music to Be Murdered By, dropped in January of 2020 and features Royce 5'9", Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, the late Juice Wrld on the hit single "Godzilla" and others.

See the trailer for Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) below.

Watch Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) Trailer