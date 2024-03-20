New Eminem Album Confirmed and Here Are the Details

Eminem is getting ready to drop his first album in four years, with the first details about the LP recently being divulged.

Dr. Dre Reveals Eminem Is Dropping Album This Year

On Tuesday night (March 19), Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on the heels of Dr. receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the day. During the chat, the trio was asked about the possibility of Shady putting out new music.

"Let me explain something," Dre said. "Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him and he said it was OK to make that announcement here on this show."

"He has an album coming out. I've got songs on it. It's fire," Dre added. "I'm actually going to hear the album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest. I haven't heard anything. I haven't even heard everything complete that I've done. But I'm going to hear it and he's putting out an album this year."

Eminem Preps New Album

Eminem's mosts recent album Music to Be Murdered By was released in 2020. Since then, the reclusive rapper has mostly been quiet on the music front. He returned earlier this year on the track "Doomsday Pt. 2," which appeared on the Lyrical Lemonade compilation All Is Yellow.

Read More: See Which Rappers Praise Eminem as a Phenomenal MC

See Dr. Dre reveal that Eminem is dropping a new album on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

Watch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent on Jimmy Kimmel Live!