Here’s Everyone Eminem Named on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Eminem is back in his bag on the new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and the latest LP from the rap god features a cornucopia of name-drops of his fellow rappers and dozens of public figures.

Slim has never been shy about blasting famous people and even his rap contemporaries on wax. His new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), released on July 12, finds Em taking it to 10. From naming his kids to still making jokes about the late actor Christopher Reeves, Em is also over the map with his mentions, ranging from the sentimental to the downright sinful. Several people catch strays including Ja, Rule, Diddy and conservative pundit Candace Owens who got dissed on the song "Lucifer."

Owens has since clapped back at the rapper by calling his attempt to slader her lame during an interview on TMZ.

"I could not have laughed harder when somebody sent this to me," Owens says in the interview below. "I just think it is so lame. He has now cemented himself as a lame person. I just reeks of his—I'm calling this now his Hillary Clinton hot sauce moment. Like, he's just so desperate to show Black people that he's real."

See a huge list of every person named on Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) compiled by MostHipHop below.

A Full List of Every Public Figure Eminem Named on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Rappers:

André 3000

Arrested Developement

BabyTron

Big Daddy Kane

Big Sean

Black Eyed Peas

Canibus

Cool C

DaBaby

Diddy

DJ Paul

Dr. Dre

Ez Mil

GZA

Intelligent Hoodlum

Jadakiss

Ja Rule

Joyner Lucas

Kendrick Lamar

Kid Cudi

Lil Wayne

LL Cool J

Lord Jamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Melle Mel

MGK

Nas

Nicki Minaj

Playboi Carti

Redman

RZA

Steady B

Sticky Fingaz

The Notorious B.I.G.

Tupac Shakur

Will Smith

U-God

Ye

Political Figures:

Abraham Lincoln

Jimmy Carter

Kim Jong Un

Family:

Alaina Marie Mathers

Deborah Mathers

Hailie Jade Mathers

Nathan Mathers

Stevie Laine Mathers

Other Artists and Music Executives:

Aaron Hall

Dido

Jelly Roll

Jimmy Lovine

Kurt Cobain

Limp Bizkit

Lizzo

Marilyn Manson

Paul Rosenberg

Prince

R. Kelly

Ray J

Shakira

SZA

Skylar Grey

Criminals:

Jeffery Epstein

Kyle Rittenhouse

Nikolas Cruz

Sherri Papini

Comedians:

Dave Chapelle

Pete Davidson

Actors/Actresses:

Bill Cosby

Alec Baldwin

Amber Heard

Ben Affleck

Cristopher Reeves

David Carradine

Halyna Hutchins

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Liza Minnelli

Nick Cannon

Seth Green

Tobey Maguire

Athletes:

Colin Kaepernick

Johnny Manziel

Mike Tyson

Other Celebrities and Figures:

Caitlyn Jenner

Candace Owens

Casey Anthony

Dr. Jack Kevorkian

Harry Houdini

Jayland Walker

Kim Kardashian

Mark Twain

RuPaul

Scott Van Pelt

Travis Bickle

Animated Characters

Brian (Family Guy)

Cartman (South Park)