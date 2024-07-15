Here’s Everyone Eminem Named on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Eminem is back in his bag on the new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and the latest LP from the rap god features a cornucopia of name-drops of his fellow rappers and dozens of public figures.
Slim has never been shy about blasting famous people and even his rap contemporaries on wax. His new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), released on July 12, finds Em taking it to 10. From naming his kids to still making jokes about the late actor Christopher Reeves, Em is also over the map with his mentions, ranging from the sentimental to the downright sinful. Several people catch strays including Ja, Rule, Diddy and conservative pundit Candace Owens who got dissed on the song "Lucifer."
Owens has since clapped back at the rapper by calling his attempt to slader her lame during an interview on TMZ.
"I could not have laughed harder when somebody sent this to me," Owens says in the interview below. "I just think it is so lame. He has now cemented himself as a lame person. I just reeks of his—I'm calling this now his Hillary Clinton hot sauce moment. Like, he's just so desperate to show Black people that he's real."
See a huge list of every person named on Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) compiled by MostHipHop below.
A Full List of Every Public Figure Eminem Named on The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Rappers:
André 3000
Arrested Developement
BabyTron
Big Daddy Kane
Big Sean
Black Eyed Peas
Canibus
Cool C
DaBaby
Diddy
DJ Paul
Dr. Dre
Ez Mil
GZA
Intelligent Hoodlum
Jadakiss
Ja Rule
Joyner Lucas
Kendrick Lamar
Kid Cudi
Lil Wayne
LL Cool J
Lord Jamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Melle Mel
MGK
Nas
Nicki Minaj
Playboi Carti
Redman
RZA
Steady B
Sticky Fingaz
The Notorious B.I.G.
Tupac Shakur
Will Smith
U-God
Ye
Political Figures:
Abraham Lincoln
Jimmy Carter
Kim Jong Un
Family:
Alaina Marie Mathers
Deborah Mathers
Hailie Jade Mathers
Nathan Mathers
Stevie Laine Mathers
Other Artists and Music Executives:
Aaron Hall
Dido
Jelly Roll
Jimmy Lovine
Kurt Cobain
Limp Bizkit
Lizzo
Marilyn Manson
Paul Rosenberg
Prince
R. Kelly
Ray J
Shakira
SZA
Skylar Grey
Criminals:
Jeffery Epstein
Kyle Rittenhouse
Nikolas Cruz
Sherri Papini
Comedians:
Dave Chapelle
Pete Davidson
Actors/Actresses:
Bill Cosby
Alec Baldwin
Amber Heard
Ben Affleck
Cristopher Reeves
David Carradine
Halyna Hutchins
Jada Pinkett-Smith
Liza Minnelli
Nick Cannon
Seth Green
Tobey Maguire
Athletes:
Colin Kaepernick
Johnny Manziel
Mike Tyson
Other Celebrities and Figures:
Caitlyn Jenner
Candace Owens
Casey Anthony
Dr. Jack Kevorkian
Harry Houdini
Jayland Walker
Kim Kardashian
Mark Twain
RuPaul
Scott Van Pelt
Travis Bickle
Animated Characters
Brian (Family Guy)
Cartman (South Park)