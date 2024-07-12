Eminem Releases The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) Album

Eminem has released his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce).

Eminem Releases The Death of Slim Shady Album

Guess who's back? On Friday (July 12), Eminem officially returned with the release of his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). The 19-track project features guest appearances from JID, Big Sean and BabyTron, as well as includes a sequel to the 1999 song "Guilty Conscience."

The album was previously teased by the lead single "Houdini," which dropped on May 31 to serious fanfare because of it's vintage Eminem sound. Slim also dropped off a hilarious music video to compliment the single, which was produced by Luis Resto and Em himself. The song samples Steve Miller Band's 1982 hit "Abracadabra," and appears on the project at track 11. The recently released song "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron is also on the LP.

On Thursday (July 11), Em jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to give fans a tip on listening to The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). In the tweet below, the Grammy Award-winning lyricist told his followers that his project was a concept album and implored them to listen to the songs in order of the tracklist, which can be viewed below.

"Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album," Eminem typed. "Therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

The Death of Slim Shady is Eminem's first album since 2020's Music to be Murdered By, which featured appearances from Juice Wrld, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier and others.

Eminem Teases Release of The Death of Slim Shady

Eminem's latest studio effort comes after Dr. Dre first confirmed the existence of new Eminem music on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March. Marshall then confirmed the news himself by dropping a trailer for The Death of Slim Shady during the 2024 NFL Draft. Em continued to tease the project by publishing an obituary for Slim Shady in the Detroit Free Press on May 14. "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions," the headline read. The obit explained Slim Shady's iconic impact on the rap game, explaining how he was a "rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene" that became a household name after the release of "My Name Is" in 1999.

Listen to Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) album and see the tracklist and cover art below.

See Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) Tracklist

1. "Renaissance"

2. "Habits"

3. "Trouble"

4. "Brand New Dance"

5. "Evil"

6. "All You Got" (skit)

7. "Lucifer"

8. "Antichrist"

9. "Fuel"

10. "Road Rage"

11. "Houdini"

12. "Breaking News" (skit)

13. "Guilty Conscience 2" featuring Dr. Dre.

14. "Head Honcho" featuring Ez Mil

15. "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey

16. "Bad One" featuring White Gold

17. "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron

18. "Guess Who's Back" (skit)

19. "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll

Stream Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce)

eminem the death of slim shady artwork Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records