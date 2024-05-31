Eminem Makes Fun of His Old Self in New ‘Houdini’ Video

Eminem signals the disappearance of his rap career with the aptly titled new song "Houdini." The superstar lyricist also plays a superhero named Rapboy in the accompanying comical video featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent.

Eminem Officially Kicks Off His New Album With "Houdini"

Over the last month, Eminem has been teasing the release of his forthcoming 12th album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Today (May 31), the Detroit MC debuts "Houdini," the first single from the project. The Em and Luis Resto-produced track is named after famed escape artist Harry Houdini and samples Steve Miller Band's 1982 chart-topping hit "Abracadabra." While the goal may be to off Slim Shady, this new effort sure sounds like the music coming from Marshall Mathers' alter ego of the 1990s.

"Houdini" finds Em serving up some questionable lyrics regarding Megan Thee Stallion being shot by Tory Lanez ("If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat? I don't know, but I'm glad to be, back like..."), addressing his own past drug use ("Now, back in the days of old me/When right around the time I became a dope fiend/Ate some codeine, as a way of copin', taste of opiates, case of O.E. (Mmm)/Turned me into a smiley face emoji") and detailing the gender identity of his cat ("My transgender cat's Siamese, identifies as Black, but acts Chinese").

In the accompanying music video, Em plays superhero Rapboy who battles an evil Slim Shady. The old Slim time travels from 1999 to 2024 to wreak havoc on the city of Detroit. Dr. Dre co-stars in the visual, which features cameos from 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Royce 5'9", The Alchemist, Boogie and more.

Marshall Mathers called on prominent magician David Blaine earlier this week to assist with his rollout plan for the new track. Em and Blaine were on FaceTime together discussing how the rapper could make his career disappear. The moment, captured in a promo trailer, ended with Blaine eating a wine glass.

Why Does Eminem Want to Vanish?

As Eminem prepares to drop what seems to be the final project of his more than 35-year career, the question remains why is he trying to vanish? The self-proclaimed "Rap God" has been lyrically annihilating the competition for over three decades. With 10 No. 1 albums in his career, from The Marshall Mathers LP to Music to Be Murdered By, and plenty of pivotal accolades to show for his lengthy run in the game, the chart-topping artist may be bowing out of the game once The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) arrives. He's already featured an obituary for Slim in a Detroit newspaper. Could he be retiring or is he just trying to kill off his old alter ego? Stans are waiting for some clear answers.

Take a look as Rapboy beats up Slim Shady in the video for "Houdini" below.

Watch Eminem's "Houdini" Video