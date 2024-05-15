Eminem Has Obituary Printed in Newspaper Detailing the Death of Slim Shady

Eminem has an obituary printed in the newspaper detailing the demise of Slim Shady.

Eminem Eulogizes Slim Shady

On Tuesday (May 14), the Detroit Free Press printed an advertisement disguised as an obituary. The ad, which appeared on Page 3B in the sports section, is titled “Slime Shady Made Lasting Impressions," with the subhead reading, "Fans ‘Will Never Forget’ Controversial Rapper." The actual obit details the demise of the Detroit rapper's alter-ego.

"A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’ which—along with its uniquely eye catching video—exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience," the obituary reads.

"Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth."

Eminem Continues New Album Rollout

The faux obit appears to be part of the album rollout for Em's upcoming LP The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). Back in March, Dr. Dre confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Eminem is dropping a new album this year. Eminem confirmed the new album via a true crime-themed trailer that aired during the 2024 NFL Draft. The title has some fans believing this could be Em's final hoorah, or at least his final time using his Slim Shady character.

Check out Eminem's Slim Shady obituary below.

