Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Mathers Charged With Driving While Intoxicated – Report

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Mathers-Scott, has reportedly been charged with driving while intoxicated.

On Tuesday (Feb. 17), TMZ reported that Em's former wife is in legal trouble after crashing her car into another car and her garage with kids inside. She faces two misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop or identify after causing property damage.

According to the celebrity news site, the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 16). Kim reportedly took her son and his friends shopping. During the drive, she allegedly struck a parked car and kept going. When she attempted to pull into her driveway, she ran into the garage door.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident called the police, who arrived and took Kim to the hospital for her injuries. Kim's attorney tells TMZ that Kim was not arrested and does not have any active warrants for the incident.

XXL has reached out to Kim's attorney for comment.

This is not the first time Kim has been charged with DUI. Back in 2017, she crashed her SUV into a ditch in a reported suicide attempt while drunk. The following year, she was sentenced to one year of probation and $900 is fines after pleading no contest to the charges.

Kim is the mother of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade. The former couple was married from 1999 to 2001. They remarried in 2006. However, they divorced again a few months later.