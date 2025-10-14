Eminem Will Welcome Another Grandchild Soon

Eminem is expecting his second grandchild.

On Sunday (Oct. 12), Em's daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

"For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way," she captioned a carousel of photos showing the pregnancy reveal. "There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one."

Alaina has decided on the name Moeller for her baby. The child is due next year.

Em's daughter, Hailie Jade, commented on the post: "Sooo happy for you guys can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin."

This will be Eminem's second grandchild. Last October, his daughter Hailie revealed to Em that she was pregnant in a moment shared in the music video for the song "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey. In the video, Hailie gives Em a Detroit Lions jersey with the name Grandpa on the back, along with a sonogram showing that she is pregnant.

Hailie gave birth to her son, Elliot Marshall, in March. Hailie's baby came four months after Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, formerly Debbie Mathers, died on Dec. 2, 2024, at the age of 69.

