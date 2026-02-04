Signed Eminem Nike Air Jordans Sell for $5,120 at MusiCares Auction

A pair of Nike Air Jordans signed by Eminem recently sold at a MusiCares auction for an expensive price.

One lucky person is now the proud owner of some expensive Nike Air Jordan sneakers that Em personally autographed. On Feb. 1, before the 2026 Grammy Awards, Julien’s Auctions held an auction featuring donated memorabilia from some of music's biggest superstars. Monies from the auction benefited MusiCares, the Recording Academy's charitable organization that helps musicians who are in financial or medical need.

Eminem donated a pair of white, black and grey Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers, size 10.5. On the medial side of the kicks, the Detroit rhymer signed them with "Shady" in black marker. The shoes also come with a red cardboard shoebox.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the prized sneakers were snatched up for $5,120 to an undisclosed bidder.

This isn't Eminem's first time contributing to a MusiCares auction. In February of 2023, Em donated a pair of all-white leather Nike Air Max sneakers, which were sold for a whopping $40,000. For that auction, the Oscar-winning rapper autographed each sneaker with "Shady" in a black marker and the shoes came in a black cardboard shoebox.

Other musicians donating items to the 2026 MusiCares auction included Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey and Quincy Jones estate.

See the Nike Air Jordans Eminem Signed for 2026 MusiCares Auction

A shot of Nike Air Jordan sneakers worn by Eminem and signed Michael Tullberg/Getty Images loading...

A shot of Nike Air Jordan sneakers worn by Eminem and signed Michael Tullberg/Getty Images loading...

A shot of Nike Air Jordan sneakers worn by Eminem and signed Michael Tullberg/Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app