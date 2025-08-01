Your Fan Letter to Eminem Could Appear in New Movie STANS

Your fan letter to Eminem could be featured in the rapper's new documentary film, STANS.

Eminem's New Documentary Features Real Fan Mail

On Friday (Aug. 1), the film's director and executive producer, Steven Leckart, shared photos of hundreds of pieces of fan mail that Shady received between April and August of 2024 and revealed that Em gave him access to the mail for the documentary.

"A photo of this box appears in our film exactly as I found it," Leckart captioned the post below. "Opening every letter, I was struck by the personal stories and deep connections expressed by stans across the globe. There were drawings from young kids, confessional love letters, and heartfelt reflections about the profound ways Eminem’s music has genuinely helped people. A number of these real letters are featured in the film itself."

Also included in the post was a detailed breakdown of the letters:

This box included: Total pieces of mail: 407

Countries of origin: 14

Repeat senders: 8

Wedding save-the-date’s: 41

Grad announcements: 64

Baby shower invitations: 5

Eagle Scout notices: 6

Military retirements: 1

Birthday invitations: 6

St. Patty’s cards: 1

Birthday cards (for MM): 2

Father’s Day cards (for MM): 2

Jail mail: 11 (from Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan)

State hospitals: 3

Get our free mobile app

Eminem's New Film Hits Theaters Next Week

Em's documentary, STANS, which delves into celebrity fandom, was first announced in early 2024. Last April, Em announced he was looking for diehard fans to appear in the film. STANS is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on Aug. 7 for a limited time only.

Get our free mobile app

Check out photos of Eminem's fan mail below.

See Eminem Fan Mail That Could Appear in His New Documentary