Eminem to Coproduce Stans Documentary About Super Fans – Report

Eminem is reportedly coproducing a new documentary on the world of super fandom aptly titled Stans.

On Wednesday (Feb. 14), Variety broke the news that Eminem is currently working on a documentary about the world's biggest super fans. The new doc is coming out via the rapper's Shady Films company and will be directed by Steven Leckart. It will be a, "revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him," according to the film synopsis. Stans is expected to drop later this year.

XXL has reached out to Eminem's camp for comment.

The Legacy of Eminem's "Stan"

Eminem released the single "Stan" in November of 2000. The dark Dido-assisted track tells the story of a man named Stanley who is obsessed with Eminem. Rapped through the lens of letters written to Shady by the disturbed fan, each verse gets continuously more desperate and the song ends in tragedy. The track appeared on The Marshall Mathers LP and has since been certified four-times platinum. In 2019, the word "stan" was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, defined as an obsessed fan.

