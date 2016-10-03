34 Crazy Hip-Hop Fan Moments Caught on Camera

When Rakim shared that his definition of being an MC is being able to "move the crowd" on the 1987 track of the same name, his revelation was spot on, and has been used as a barometer to separate the cream of the crop from the bottom of the barrel. While that rhyme was spat over three decades ago, over thirty years later, those words still hold true. The ability for a rapper to control the crowd and have stage presence has become more important than ever, especially with the decrease in record sales and other forms of revenue in recent years. Fans want to see their favorite rapper go in during a performance and to ensure those shows keep coming, artists have to be on point when they grace the stage.

Since its inception, hip-hop culture has captivated the minds of millions of people, some of who have gone on to become fanatics -- eating, sleeping, breathing, and living the culture. But sometimes their passion can be misdirected, causing them to come off more as unstable and a borderline stan rather than someone simply glad to be a part of the experience.

On the flip side, one of the more prominent reasons that rappers get in the game is for the fame and cache it can carry. The love of hip-hop and wanting to speak out to the world certainly play a part, but there's something to be said for an artist having a legion of fans and being praised for the music they create. And while being famous has its perks, it also opens up a world of fans that may be a little too overzealous and anxious. Then there are the hecklers, haters and touchy-feely people who make the fan experience awkward for everyone.

Lil Uzi Vert has had to run for his life after getting chased by fans at a few of his shows. Kevin Gates' run-in with two female supporters ended in unexpected violence. Jay Z stepped in to protect his wife Beyonce after a daring BeyHive member got too close and Travi$ Scott had to square up with some stans. And those are just a few of the crazy moments rappers have been faced with at their shows.

Check out many instances in which some of your favorite rappers encountered fans and the result was disastrous.