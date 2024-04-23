No One Dislikes Drake More Than Ye

Despite everything appearing kosher between Ye and Drake at the Free Larry Hoover concert in 2021, Ye targeted Drizzy for years after, most recently on his remix of "Like That."

Earlier in April, Ye inserted himself into Drake's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin by hopping on a remix of the latter two's recent song "Like That." Drake has since responded to K-Dot's diss with the two tracks "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," neither of which mention Ye. Still, the artist formerly known as Kanye West decided to take a few jabs at Drizzy himself, mostly because of their long-standing beef dating all the way back to 2011.

Things between Drake and Ye came to a head around 2018, when they traded volatile shots both on wax and social media. It all culminated in Ye sharing Drizzy's Toronto address on social media in August of 2021. The Canadian rapper laughed off the disrespect before responding in full on Certified Lover Boy's "7AM on Bridle Path."

"Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/'Stead of just a post out of desperation," Drizzy raps.

Instead of retaliating further, Ye instead extended an olive branch to Drake in November of 2021, asking to meet with him and J. Prince to put together a concert. The show would be in support of Larry Hoover, the former leader of the Gangster Disciples gang who is currently in prison in Colorado.

The concert ended up happening in December of 2021, and as people watched Drizzy and Ye grace the same stage together, many thought this meant the pair were reconciled for good.

However, Drizzy made it abundantly clear in his 2021 song "Circo Loco" that things were still not good. "Linking with the opps, b***h, I did that s**t for J. Prince," Drake rapped.

It didn't take long for Ye to respond, writing in a since-deleted tweet," Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times. Let’s really see who [our] real opps are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each other's contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake."

It's been history ever since, as Ye has continued to go scorched earth whenever addressing The Boy. Here are all the other nasty things Ye has said about Drake since the Free Larry Hoover Concert.

Ye Claims Diddy Fought Drake at Yeezy Fashion Show

In October of 2022, Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast that Jay-Z had to break up a fist fight between Diddy and Drizzy at his Yeezy fashion show.

"This fashion show was so popular Justin Bieber had to sit in the second row," Kanye said. "At that time, Puff Daddy had beef with Drake. Drake still came to the show and Jay-Z had to break up the fight backstage."

Diddy later denied the fight ever happened.

Ye Says a Drake Diss Song is "Like War"

In the now-deleted Ye interview with Drink Champs from 2022, the Chicago artist compared Drake's diss track talents to when the Soviets closed in on Adolf Hitler in World War II.

"Drake don't do a diss like outright diss song where it's a headshot," Ye said. "He's gonna set it up like war. When people went to go get Hitler they didn't go straight for Hitler. They set up fake tanks, they set up this. So he gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the street from you."

Ye Criticizes Drake During Heated Rant at Vultures Listening Party

Ye officially criticized Drake by name during the chaotic Vultures 1 listening party in December of 2023. After previewing the album for a select few in a Las Vegas hotel room, Ye closed out the listening session by tearing apart everyone who doubted him over the previous year after he made numerous anti-Semitic comments.

"Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call?" Ye said. "You know what I'm saying. N***a, just 'cause I had a car, n***a. F**k everybody, n***a. That's what I'm trying to say to you n***as right f**king now, n***a. Drake, this is what you been waiting for."

Ye Takes Shots at Drake and Others After "Carnival" Debuts at No. 1

Ye decided to antagonize Drake after his Vultures 1 cut "Carnival" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Ye targeted Adidas and his opps and closed out the post by reprimanding Drizzy for bringing Lil Durk on his It's All A Blur - Big as the What? tour.

"That’s how I feel And it’s f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role [sic] out I’ll come back to yall if I think of more f**k you’s,” Ye wrote.

Kanye West Appears to Side With Kendrick Lamar In Ongoing Drake Feud

Shortly after Kendrick Lamar set the rap world ablaze by dissing Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" in March, Ye appeared to side with K-Dot when he shared a screenshot on Instagram of their 2016 collaboration "No More Parties in LA." However, Ye clarified a few days later that his allegiance was to himself, and that he has washed Drake and Kendrick Lamar at every turn.

"EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA,” he wrote on Instagram. “EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT/ EVERYONE KNOWS I BROUGHT ADIDAS INTO THIS CULTURE AND, I TOOK THEM OUT/ EVERYONE KNOWS LOTTA DEMNA VIRGIL JERRY KIM ALL WORKED FOR ME."

He concluded, "THERE IS ONLY ONE GOAT/ I STAND BY ME/ MY FRIENDS CALL ME YE :)."

Ye Drops "Like That" Remix

Ye then added fuel to the fire by dropping off his own remix of Future and Metro's "Like That," which called out Drake by name and ripped into him throughout.

"You know we had to get the hooligans up here and we gon' take this p***y n***a out," Ye says at the start of the remix before rapping lines like, "Y’all so out of sight, out of mind / I can’t even think of a Drake line."

Ye Says Future Asked Him to Remix "Like That"

In an interview with Justin Laboy earlier in April, Ye said Future called him and personally asked him to remix "Like That." He also said people were very pumped about "the elimination of Drake."

"Pluto called me," Ye said. "I went to the studio, laid that and then we went through the creative process...You know, everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited, we was energized."

Ye Claims Drake Has a "Rich Baby Daddy"

Ye's onslaught of Drizzy in his Justin Laboy interview continued when he said that The Boy likely had a "rich baby daddy" in the form of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.

"Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian and Universal," Ye opines below. "He's like, 'Man, my daddy got it.' You know what I'm sayin'? It's like, 'My daddy control the spins, my daddy control the DSPs.' Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian."

Elsewhere, he said Drake goes against God and that he "signed his soul to the devil," and said he was "tired" of Drizzy always messing with him.

"It's like he signed his soul to the devil to not be cool with me," Ye said. "This is his job, to go against God...All of Canada they love Ye, I'm invincible. Even if I died I wouldn't die and s**t. And I'm tired of this n***a f**king with me and all this s**t man so the fact that these n***as coming together, cause it's not just about the elimination of Drake. We gonna tear the head off whoever they got who they thought was in control of all of this s**t. They running the numbers, they running the radio."

Needless to say, the beef between Ye and Drake is still alive and well, at least in Ye's book.