Kanye West is dissing Drake, Adidas, Hailey Bieber and more while celebrating "Carnival" reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ye Sends Shots While Celebrating "Carnival"

On Monday night (March 11), Kanye West shared a video on his new Instagram account in celebration of his Vultures 1 single "Carnival" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid topping the chart. In doing so, Ye made sure to call out the Three Stripes.

"Yo, Adidas, y’all tried to destroy me and now we got the No. 1 song in the world," Ye says in the video below. "When I was there, y'all was stealing my ideas and putting them in your company. Then, you dismantled my creative team. Then, you started making fake colorways. Then, you paid off my lawyers while I was with you."

Ye Disses Drake and Others

In a since-deleted caption on Instagram, Ye continued his rant, naming more names.

"F**k Adidas and everybody who works there," he wrote in the lengthy missive. "F**k everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber."

Also on Ye's f-you list were U.K. publication Daily Mail, Christians who watched his custody battle and Drake.

"And it's f**k Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures [rollout]," he added.

Check out Ye calling out Drake, Adidas, Hailey Bieber and more while celebrating "Carnival" going No. 1 below.

See Kanye West's Posts