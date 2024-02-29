Kanye West Changes Instagram Name to Ye, Says ‘They’ Won’t Continue to Call Him by Old Name

Kanye West has changed his handle on Instagram to @Ye.

Kanye West Explains Reason for Changing Name on Instagram

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), Kanye West made an announcement on Instagram, revealing his account handle would be changing to his new government name, Ye.

"I'm closing my Kanye West Instagram account," he announced in his final post before switching his account to @Ye. "My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

The change was made on Wednesday night. However, the @kanyewest page is still active.

Kanye West Changes Government Name to Ye

The Instagram handle change comes almost three years after the Chicago native changed his government name to Ye. Back in August of 2021, the rapper-producer filed paperwork to have his government name changed to just Ye. A few months later, it was made official.

With the release of his Vultures 1 album with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this month, Ye has been out in the public eye and posting on Instagram frequently in recent months. Ye and his wife Bianca Censori have made the headlines several times after being spotted out barely dressed on multiple occasions.

Check out Kanye West explaining why he changed his Instagram handle below.

