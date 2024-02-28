Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Stockings With No Underwear to Paris Fashion Week Event

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori recently turned heads at a Paris Fashion Week event by showing up in nothing but a fur coat and sheer stockings.

Ye's Wife Wears No Pants to Paris Fashion Week Event

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Kanye and Bianca were spotted in Paris, where they were in town to attend Paris Fashion Week. Photos captured of the couple, which can be seen below, show Ye and Bianca emerging from a vehicle. Bianca is wearing a fluffy brown fur coat. Instead of wearing pants, she has on sheer stockings and no underwear, leaving little to the imagination.

According to a report from DailyMail, published on Wednesday (Feb. 28), Bianca could face a fine or even jail time for the stunt, which violates France's penal code on indecent exposure. The latest fashion spectacle comes on the heels of Bianca wearing a NSFW outfit to the Mari show at Milan Fashion Week.

Kanye West and Bianca's NSFW Moments

Baring (almost) all has become the norm for Ye's bride, as this is just the latest of several NSFW moments the couple has had on social media and in public recently. Earlier this month, Kanye revealed why he shares so many NSFW photos of Bianca on social media.

"Yo, I just wanted to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose," Ye said in the video shared on social media. "So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album and people still in my comments talking ’bout, 'Why you posting your wife?' ’Cause she make me happy."

He continued, "That's why y'all happy with the music because I'm happy. So don't never say nothing negative. If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go f**k yourself, seriously. Leave the king the f**k alone. I don't care, bro. I'ma post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f**king Instagram."

Check out photos of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wearing nothing but a fur coat and sheer stockings to a Paris Fashion Week event below.

See Ye's Wife Bianca Censori Bare (Almost) All