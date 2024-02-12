Kanye West Lets Everyone Know Why He Posts NSFW Pictures of His Wife on Instagram

Kanye West is letting everyone know why he posts NSFW photos and video of his wife Bianca Censori on social media.

Ye Explains NSFW Posts

On Monday (Feb. 12), Kanye West shared a defiant post on Instagram in response to backlash he's receiving for continuing to share scantily clad footage of his wife with the public.

"Yo, I just wanted to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose," Ye says in the video below while appearing to walk through an airport. "So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album and people still in my comments talking ’bout, 'Why you posting your wife?' ’Cause she make me happy."

He continues, "That's why y'all happy with the music because I'm happy. So don't never say nothing negative. If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go f**k yourself, seriously. Leave the king the f**k alone. I don't care, bro. I'ma post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f**king Instagram."

Kanye West Continues to Share Nearly Naked Photos of His Wife

Ye has not been shy about sharing NSFW images of Bianca, which he has done frequently in the last few weeks. They have also been spotted out in public numerous times with Bianca wearing next to nothing. She recently appeared nearly naked on the cover art for his new album Vultures 1.

