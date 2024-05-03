Ye and Ty Dolla $ign did not return with Vultures 2, despite Ye claiming the album would drop on time.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Don't Drop Vultures 2, Again

On Friday (May 3), Ye and Ty$ were supposed to return with the second installment of their Vultures trilogy titled Vultures 2. Ye had previously said the album was going to drop on May 3 in an interview with Justin Laboy on April 24. But alas, fans were left refreshing their DSP of choice, to no avail. Needless to say, people are pissed.

"It’s 12 am, No Vulture 2 and Ye lied again," one post on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads.

"Kanye flaked with Vultures 2," another tweet reads.

"No Vultures 2 stayed up for NOTHING," another fan lamented.

Ye Continues to Miss Release Dates

A Ye album not arriving as scheduled has become a fairly predictable move at this point. Vultures 1 was also delayed numerous times before it finally dropped on Feb. 10. Vultures 2 was initially set to drop on March 8. The final act of the saga titled Vultures 3 was scheduled to arrive on April 5. Yet, the waiting game continues.

While Vultures 1 dominated the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts, it was unclear from the jump whether or not Ye would drop the sequel on its perspective date. Few details emerged surrounding the release as it crept closer, and Timbaland, who contributed to the album, raised suspicions of it being pushed back after posting a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 24.

"Like I said Vulture Vol 2 OTW [on the way]," Timbaland wrote at the time.

Ye Drops "Like That" Remix

In recent weeks Ye has been joining in on Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef against Drake, and said in the same interview with Justin Laboy that Future asked him to record a new "Like That (Remix)." Ye claimed everybody was excited to diss Drake.

"Pluto called me," Ye explains in the video below. "I went to the studio, laid that and then we went through the creative process...You know, everybody was very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited, we was energized."

Ye attempted to release his version of "Like That" on YouTube numerous times, but the track got taken down every single time.

Check out fans' disappointed reactions to Vultures 2 not dropping below.

See Reactions on X to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Not Releasing Vultures 2