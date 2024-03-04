Rappers Who Are Part of the Illuminati, According to Fans

Rap's rumored affiliation with the Illuminati has been a fixture of the genre for decades. At one point in history, the Illuminati was very much a real organization. Founded by German philosopher and law professor Johann Adam Weishaupt in 1776, the Illuminati was meant to be an organization comprised of aristocratic and wealthy people who could influence political decisions. In the years since the Illuminati faded into obscurity, the secretive organization has instead reemerged as a pop culture obsession. Conspiracy theorists have spent hours tumbling down endless internet rabbit holes to prove the world's most powerful celebrities are in cahoots with the cult.

Hip-hop first became a fixture of Illuminati conspiracies after Prodigy rapped "Illuminati want my mind, soul and my body" on LL Cool J's 1995 song, "I Shot Ya (Remix)," A year later, DJ Premier went on to famously sample those lyrics for the production of Jay-Z’s 1996 record, "D’evils."

From there, the rest has been history, with seemingly every popular rapper under the sun at one point in their career being accused of being an Illuminati member. When asked by XXL on Facebook which rapper fans believe joined the ranks of the Illuminati, most wrote of "All of them." However, there were some more specific picks. Some people said Jay-Z and Ice Spice, but a few other rap fans had some more interesting opinions.

"All rappers are in the Illuminati except Jay-Z," wrote one supporter.

"Jack Harlow. Gotta confirm though, one sec," wrote another tapped-in fan.

The point is, there are plenty of rappers that people believe are in the Illuminati. See which artists fans think are part of the secret society below.