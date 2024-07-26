Ice Spice, Mustard, Rakim and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New music is being ushered into the weekend. This week, a Bronx rhymer delivers her first studio album, a Grammy-winning beatmaker crafts a soulful-leaning project and one of rap's G.O.A.T.s drops his first solo album in 15 years.

Ice Spice Drops Debut Y2K Album

After months of teasing, Ice Spice has finally dropped off her debut album Y2K. The Bronx-bred rapper's debut includes features from Travis Scott, Gunna and Central Cee. She first announced the album back in January, and in the months since further teased the project by dropping off the singles "Think U the S**t (Fart)," "Gimmie a Light," "Phat Butt" and most recently "Did It First" with Central Cee. With multiple top 10 singles, Grammy noms and more under her belt, all eyes are on Ice Spice.

Mustard Releases New Solo Album Faith of a Mustard Seed

Mustard returns with his new solo album Faith of a Mustard Seed. Comprised of 14 songs, Faith of a Mustard Seed includes guest appearances from Lil Yachty, 42 Dugg, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Rob49, Travis Scott and much more. The Los Angeles native hopped on X and announced that he's dropping a new LP after securing his first No. 1 on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." During a recent interview with XXL, Mustard spoke about Faith of a Mustard Seed and rapping for the first time on "Pray for Me." Not only did he reveal that Nipsey Hussle inspired the LP's title, but he also explained why he chose to put "Pray for Me" on the album.

Rakim Drops G.O.D.s Network Reb7rth After Taking 15-Year Hiatus

After taking a 15-year hiatus, the god MC Rahim drops his fourth solo LP, G.O.D.s Network Reb7rth. The project includes "Be Ill" featuring Kurupt and Masta Killa, and "Now Is the Time" featuring B.G., Hus Kingpin and Compton Menace." According to a report made on Coin Trust on July 4, certain songs from G.O.D.s Network Reb7rth can be streamed and owned as 1 of 100 minted NFTs courtesy of Gala Music. Rakim announced that he was dropping G.O.D.s Network Rebirth after going on Instagram and posting a picture of the LP's artwork. G.O.D.s Network Reb7rth will contain guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Chino XL, Method Man and more.

Check out more new projects this week from Quin NFN, Vic Spencer, Gordo and more below.