Ice Spice Reveals Title of Her Debut Album Dropping This Year

Ice Spice recently announced she is dropping her debut album later this year and revealed the tile of the forthcoming LP along with the meaning behind the name.

Ice Spice Reveals Album Title

On Wednesday morning (Jan. 31), Ice Spice was a guest on Today with Hoda & Jenna. During the sit-down, which can be viewed below, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper was asked to give an update on her debut album, which has been long-awaited by her fans.

"Yes, there is going to be an album this year," the "In Ha Mood" rapper revealed. "This year, I'm so excited. It's called Y2K. It's almost finished. So, I'm really excited."

Ice later gave the meaning behind the album title, revealing she was born on Jan. 1, 2000. She also revealed she has a "crazy collaboration" but was mum on who the features is.

Ice Spice Continues Meteoric Rise

Ice Spice released her debut project Like... last January. The project features the singles "Princess Diana," "In Ha Mood," "Munch (Feelin U)" and others. On Jan. 26, she released her latest single "Think U the S**t (Fart)." She is currently up for a total of four Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj.

See Ice Spice reveal the title of her debut album and the meaning behind it on Today with Hoda & Jenna below.

Watch Ice Spice on Today with Hoda & Jenna