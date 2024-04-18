Ice Spice Asked If She’s Obsessed With Poop, Her Response Is Pretty Funny

Ice Spice is asked if she is obsessed with poop by a fan on social media and the rapper gives a pretty funny response.

Ice Spice Fan Questions Rapper's Fixation With Butts

On Tuesday (April 16), X, formerly known as Twitter, user @gwenisonline commented on a video clip Ice previously shared. In the clip, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper appears to be in the studio rapping the lyrics to an upcoming track where she spits, "My man call me baby, I'm his poopie, like, I need a diaper."

"atp we gotta ask if she got a sc*t f*tish cuz what is with the poop, diaper, and fart bars?" @gwenisonline questioned.

Ice caught wind of the post and provided a comical response.

"I got a S**TTIN on b***es f*tish," Ice replied.

Ice Spice's "Fart" Draws Mixed Reviews

Back in January, Ice Spice released her latest single "Think U the S**t (Fart)." The song peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, not everyone was a fan. Controversial conservative pundit Cadance Owens trashed the song, going as far as to say the track set back America.

Ice isn't regarding the hate. She is currently prepping her debut album Y2K, which is slated to drop this year.

Peep a fan questioning if Ice Spice has a poop obsession and her response below.

See Ice Spice's Hilarious Response to Being Asked If She Has an Obsession With Poop

