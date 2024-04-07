There’s a Huge Inflatable Ice Spice Float Making Its Way Around New York City

A huge inflatable Ice Spice float in Alexander Wang was spotted in New York City.

A Giant Inflatable Ice Spice Spotted In New York

On Saturday (April 6), videos started popping up on social media of a huge inflatable Ice Spice float on a bed truck traveling through New York City. In the clips, which can be seen below, the Bronx Baddie is immortalized as an inflatable courtesy of fashion house Alexander Wang.

The float features Spice with straight red hair and dressed in an all-black AW outfit with matching black lipstick and nails.

For those who don't know, Ice Spice is the spokesmodel for Alexander Wang's 2024 Spring collection campaign. Last March, the 23-year-old rhymer appeared in a stylized black-and-white ad featuring her sitting on top of an exotic motorcycle with an AW handbag in tow.

"As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign," Ice Spice said in a statement.

Ice Spice Gets Fizzy in Starry Soda 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Ice Spice's recent collaboration with Alexander Wang shows her continuous infiltration into corporate America. In short, she's getting to the bag.

In February, the "Deli" rhymer appeared in Starry's 2024 Super Bowl ad. The soda brand's commercial, which can be viewed below, features Spice at a club with two of the company's animated lemon and lime mascots when her ex-boyfriend, resembling Starry's competitor Sprite, runs down on them. Ice breaks it to him gently that she has moved on.

"I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp and more starryer," she tells him.

Feeling dejected, the "Sprite" guy then expresses his love for Ice Spice before his head explodes in a carbonated geyser.

See Ice Spice as a huge inflatable fashion float below.

See Ice Spice Alexander Wang Float Driving Around in New York City